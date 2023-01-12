Langley scores 25, UNC Greensboro defeats VMI 72-57

LEXINGTON, Va. – Keyshaun Langley had 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-57 victory over VMI on Wednesday night.

Langley shot 10 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (10-8, 4-1 Southern Conference). Bas Leyte scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Asher Woods led the way for the Keydets (5-13, 0-5) with 14 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for VMI. In addition, Tyler Houser had 13 points. The loss was the Keydets’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. UNC Greensboro visits Furman while VMI visits Wofford.