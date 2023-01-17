45º

Harris reaches 1,000 points, leads Glenvar to victory

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – Glenvar standout senior Rhyan Harris needed 21 points to reach 1,000 for her career. On Monday night, she reached that goal by halftime.

The Emory and Henry commit tallied a double-double, 38 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Highlanders to a 59-31 home victory.

Mackenzie Harris added 13 points for the Highlanders. Senior Maddie Hamren led the Golden Eagles with 11 points.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

