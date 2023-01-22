Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr's son, in 1st Slam QF

Sebastian Korda of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE – Sebastian Korda reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career by beating 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in a fifth-set tiebreaker at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Korda’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory over Hurkacz followed up a third-round win against 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who had reached the final at Melbourne Park each of the past two years.

Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 championship at the tournament. Korda’s mother was a professional tennis player, too, and his two older sisters play pro golf.

The 29th-seeded Korda will face 18th-seeded Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals.

Khachanov eliminated Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets earlier Sunday.

The men's fourth-rounders also scheduled for Sunday: No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 15 Jannik Sinner, and No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. unseeded Jiri Lehecka.

