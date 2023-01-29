PH’s Kimbrough chooses Kent State

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry senior Jahzae Kimbrough announced his commitment to play football at Kent State University.

The wide receiver and cornerback played a pivotal role for the Patriots in the 2022 season. As the team went without its star running back Chuck Webb for a portion of the season, the team turned to Kimbrough to help fill the void. He did more than what was required, helping open up the already potent offense.

He tallied over 700 rushing yards, 650 receiving and had over 20 touchdowns.

While playing receiver, Kimbrough was the perfect complement to Penn State commit Carmelo Taylor. The dynamic duo also proved to be a force in the defensive back field as well.