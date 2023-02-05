47º

Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning.

Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has continued to grow. Former Radford coach Mike Jones, who now coaches at UNC-Greensboro, took to Twitter on Sunday also saying, “Extremely sad news…basketball aside, Cam was a good young man. Extremely coachable & caring teammate.”

“I don’t ever remember him being angry, always seemed to enjoy life. Loved his momma & loved Roanoke. Loved Radford and the Highlander Nation. Phenomenal talent, great person.”

Cam, as he was known by, was widely known in the Roanoke Valley for being a standout hoops player on the AAU circuit and at Patrick Henry High School. After spending time at the prep level, Jones went on to spend two seasons at Radford. There he started in 28 games and even earned All-Big South Honorable Mention after leading the Highlanders in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game.

In 2016, Jones signed a professional contract with the Svendborg Rabbits in Denmark.

If you would like to contribute towards funeral costs, click here to donate via GoFundMe.

