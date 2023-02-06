Virginia women fall at Pitt 60-51

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-10, 3-10 ACC) suffered a 60-51 loss at Pittsburgh (8-15, 1-11 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Cavaliers trailed by seven at the half but tied the game on seven straight points by grad student guard McKenna Dale in the third quarter. The Panthers responded with a 14-2 run to build up a double-digit lead. The Cavaliers cut the deficit to five with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. It was the sixth straight loss for the Cavaliers and snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Panthers.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 14 points with nine rebounds. London Clarkson grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds while scoring eight points.

Pitt had four players finish in double figures led by 14 points from Dayshanette Harris.

“I was completely and totally embarrassed by what we displayed today,” said Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “That is not UVA women’s basketball. That is not our culture. That is not how we play and how we are going to play moving forward. I will fix it.”

The Cavaliers return home to host Louisville on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. for the first of three straight home contests.