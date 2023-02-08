Lord Botetourt gets final regular season win with visit from Hokies’ Mutts

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt boys basketball team had a special pregame appearance by Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts. Mutts spoke on the importance of life outside of basketball, being present, and having a positive mindset.

“This is just the opportunity I have, any opportunity I have to work with the youth, be able to mentor and give back any pieces of advice, I try to take advantage of it because somebody helped me when I was young, so why not give back,” the forward said. “I feel like the message is still the same. Work hard, pursue what you want to do, find yourself being present, those are the main things I’m trying to push across.”

Mutts posed for photos with the team and showed off his ACC Championship ring before enjoying the basketball game in Daleville.

Lord Botetourt beat Staunton River 77-51. Jackson Crawford scored 21 points with 6 rebounds and 5 steals, Tyler Meade had 17 points, 8 assists, and 4 steals, and Danny Kidd scored a career high 12 points.