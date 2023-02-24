WATCH: Blue Ridge District shines in Region 3D semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge District shined in Thursday night’s Region 3D Semifinals action.

The Lord Botetourt girls beat Cave Spring 48-40 and will play Carroll County in the championship. The defending State champion Cavaliers defeated Magna Vista 75-39.

The Northside boys beat Abingdon 82-50 and will host Cave Spring for the region title. The Knights downed Tunstall 70-58 to move on.

Elsewhere in Girls action, Liberty Christian advanced Region 3C with a 53-41 win over Turner Ashby. Spotswood downed Liberty(Bedford) 59-33.

In Region 2C, Glenvar edged Chatham 38-35 to move into the Region final. Buffalo Gap downed William Campbell to advance in Region 2B.

On the Boys side:

Region 3C saw Spotswood end Rustburg’s run 54-34. And Staunton edged Charlottesville 65-63 to set up that finals matchup.

Region 1C leader George Wythe downed Parry McCluer 75-48, and Auburn advance past Bland Co. 78-66.