Salem, Va. – The Maroons got 40 points from 1st team All-ODAC star Kasey Draper in a 117-103 four OT win over the 5th seeded Generals of Washington & Lee.

The Generals were led by Robert Disibio’s 46 points and 16 boards.

Other quarterfinal round scores from Salem:

GAME 3 - ODAC QUARTERFINALS

#9 Ferrum 61

#1 Randolph-Macon 75

GAME 5 - ODAC QUARTERFINALS

#7 Virginia Wesleyan 69

#2 Hampden-Sydney 78

GAME 6 - ODAC QUARTERFINALS

#6 Bridgewater 90

#3 Guilford 94