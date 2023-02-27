Liberty’s McKay signs contract extension through 2030

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University and men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay have agreed on a contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

“I personally want to thank Dr. Prevo, Ian McCaw and the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue to lead our program! Liberty is such a special place to us. It is our home. And during our time here, we have been richly blessed to be a part of many special moments and celebrate some successes,” McKay said.

“None of the would have been possible without the commitment, sacrifice and belief from our past and current players, coaches, fan base and administration who have invested mightily in supporting our pursuit. We are so thankful for the past and are even more excited about the future. We look forward to Flames Nation rising with us as we head into postseason and making the move to CUSA.”

Over the last five years at Liberty, McKay and the Flames have won 128 games, the fourth most in the country during that span. Liberty is 128-35 during that span, including a 65-14 ASUN regular season mark. Liberty is 75-5 at home during that span, which included a 45-game home winning streak. The Flames have captured three ASUN Championship titles, four ASUN regular season crowns and one ASUN Division title since joining the league for the 2018-19 campaign.

McKay and the Flames have posted seven straight 20-win seasons. Liberty has six wins over Power 5 opponents in the past six seasons and eight wins over Power 5 competition in McKay’s tenure as head coach.

In Liberty’s first year in the ASUN, the Flames captured the tournament title and posted the program’s first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 5 seed Mississippi State in the Round of 64.

The 2022-23 season has seen McKay and Liberty post a 24-7 record and 15-3 ASUN mark, earning a share of the ASUN regular season crown. The Flames are currently No. 41 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball NET Rankings, the best mark in program history.