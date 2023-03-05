Virginia Tech closes the regular season with an 82-60 win over Florida State

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In it’s ACC regular-season finale, Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 82-60.

On the day the Hokies honored Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor on Senior Day, the team collected its 18th win of the season in daunting fashion. The Hokies shot 62 percent from the field in the first half after starting the game on a 14-0 run. Helping provide the spark was Sean Pedulla. He made 4 first half three-pointers before finishing the game with 8 total and 25 points.

Cattoor added14 points, Basile scored 13 and Rodney Rice had 10.

While the Seminoles trailed by double-digits early and often, they did bring the score to 41-37 in the second half. But the Hokies countered with an impressive 27-8 run to take a commanding 23 point lead.

Virginia Tech will open ACC Tournament play on Tuesday.