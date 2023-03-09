George Wythe falls short in VHSL Class 1 Final

RICHMOND, Va. – What started as a thrilling back-and-forth game between George Wythe and Lancaster, ended with a Red Devils 62-40 victory. While the score was lopsided at game’s end, the Maroons showed grit throughout the game and kept pace with an undefeated Lancaster team.

Shane Huff proved to be an aggressor early, finding his shot and rhythm in the first quarter.

Shan Huff scores for the Maroons (WSLS)

“I thought our guys were a little nervous,” Huff said. “So, I tried to be a spark plug and get everybody going and everybody dialed in and ready to play.”

The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Red Devils built separation. Tyson Henderson scored in multiple ways and he often found teammates X’Zaveion Owens and Gerrion Owen leading the team to a 32-22 halftime advantage.

“They were really pushing us out further away from the three point line than we would like and we shot the ball extremely well all year long but I felt like they were making us dribble sideline to sideline instead of downhill getting to the rim and that gave us a problem,” said Maroons head coach Tony Dunford. “We addressed that at halftime and started attacking the rim better but they’re a good basketball team.”

Lancaster proved that in the second half. Despite getting a clutch three pointer from Reed Kirtner with 4:41 to play, the deficit was still 8 and the Maroons never came closer.

Tyson Henderson had 14 points while Troy Henderson finished with 30 points capping off a 29-0 finish to the Red Devils season.