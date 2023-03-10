49º

Pulaski County girls comeback falls short in VHSL Class 4 Final

Hampton takes state gold 75-63

John Appicello, Sports Director

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

RICHMOND, Va. – The Cougars could not overcome a 20-point first-half deficit in falling in the state finals to Hampton 75-63. The Crabbers got 22 first-half points from star Kennedy Harris to build a 45-25 lead at the break. Despite a furious rally that got the game within 6 at 59-53, Hampton was able to prevail for the title.

Keslyn Secrist finished with a double-double for Pulaski County, with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Harris would close out the game with 35 for the Crabbers.

“You go down 20 there in a state championship game ... you’re playing the best team in the state and yeah the message was the same there. It was a lot of heart and pride in what we did and they showed that I thought,” Pulaski County head coach Scott Ratcliff said.

“It hurts to know we went out runner-up but this group of girls I’ve been around since the 4th grade and the friendships I’ve made with them I wouldn’t change for the world,” Keslyn Secrist said.

The Lady Cougars are state silver medalists for the second time in three seasons. Sandwiched in between, was a state semifinal appearance as well. The Lady Cougars finish at 26-4 for the 2022-23 season.

