Back in the Big Dance: Virginia tabbed as No. 4 seed in South Region

Virginia players, from left to right, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Reece Beekman celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ROANOKE, Va. – Selection Sunday has arrived and we learned that Virginia will be a No. 4 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. Virginia will open play on Thursday against No. 13 Furman.

The 2019 National Champion returns to the tournament after falling short of the Big Dance in 2022. The Cavaliers hold an overall record of 25-7 and are still a top 10 team when it comes to scoring defense, allowing 60.5 points per game. UVA also holds the best assist to turnover ration in the nation. This will mark the 25th NCAA Tournament in the history of the program.

The winner of the UVA-Furman matchup will advance to the second round to face either No. 5 San Diego State or No. 12 Charleston on Saturday. This will be Virginia’s 9th NCAA Tournament appearance under Tony Bennett.

Virginia, who recently had its 4 game win streak snapped in the ACC Tournament Championship against Duke, is led by a cast of veteran leaders in Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin.

Furman set a school record of 27 wins this season and claimed the Southern Conference title.