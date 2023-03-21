Radford preps for Charlotte in CBI Semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – The ball continues to bounce for the Radford Highlanders who have played themselves into the semifinals of the CBI Tournament after an impressive win over No. 2 San Jose State.

The 10th ranked Highlanders have been playing smart ball--just 6 turnovers in Monday night’s victory while creating pressure on the defensive end with 7 steals. Head coach Darris Nichols likes the aggression and the tempo the Highlanders have and it’s thanks to a great starting lineup that includes Villanova transfer Bryan Antoine.

“I knew my role coming to Radford would change a lot from when I was at Villanova,” said Antoine. “The coaching staff here helped me on that and each and every day it kind of got easier and easier.”

“I just like how tough we’ve been and I think their have been opportunities in both games where the other teams have gone on crazy runs and we have responded to those runs,” Nichols said. “Especially in the first game being down 12 and fighting back. So, I just like how connected we are as a team right now and you just feel that throughout the game.”

“I think it feels like two different seasons from when we played the Big South Tournament and then they had a week off and now it feels like a second season,” Nichols added. “I think they really enjoyed the time off, healing their body and I think they’re excited to play again.”

Tuesday night will mark the fourth ever meeting between Radford and Charlotte, the latest matchup coming in 2012. The 49ers are coached by former University of Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez.

Tipoff from Daytona Beach, Florida is set for 9 p.m. eastern time.