Radford falls to Charlotte in CBI Semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – In the CBI Semifinals the Radford Highlanders came up short against the Charlotte 49ers 63-56.

The Highlanders fell behind 12-4 in the early minutes of Tuesday night’s game before battling back. Madiaw Niang tied the game at 24 before halftime before Charlotte answered back to hold a 27-24 advantage at the break.

In the second half, Radford took it’s first lead, 36-34, but it was short lived. Charlotte countered with a 12-0 run that spring boarded them to victory.

The Highlanders were held to shooting just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc and were led in the scoring department by Bryan Antoine. Brice Williams led the 49ers with 14 points.

Radford’s season comes to an end with a record of 21-15, just the 12th team in program history to notch 20 wins. This squad also became the first in program history to win multiple postseason tournament games in a single season.