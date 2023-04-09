47º

Larson wins Busch Light Pole for Bristol Dirt Race

Defending winner Kyle Busch will start in the top five.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

NASCAR.com, NASCAR.com

Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports driver

BRISTOL, Va. – Kyle Larson will lead the field to green Sunday night in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Qualifying on Saturday consisted of four, 15-lap heat races with points being awarded to the top finishers. Point totals from all four heat races determined the field for Sunday night and drivers could also earn one point for each car passed from their original starting position.

Larson started sixth in heat three, but finished first and received five additional points for passing.

Austin Dillon, J.J. Yeley, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch will round out the top 5 starting order. Kyle Busch is the defending dirt race winner.

Joey Logano won the Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday night.

