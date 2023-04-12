Diamond recap: Lady Vols handle Hokies in softball showdown

Blacksburg/Charlottesville Va, – The No. 14/17 Virginia Tech softball team took an 11-0 loss to No. 7/6 Tennessee on Tuesday night in five innings. Senior Ashley Rogers and freshman Karlyn Pickens combined to toss a shutout for the Volunteers, as Rogers moves to 12-1.

Sophomore Emma Lemley (19-4) started and took the loss in the circle for Virginia Tech (31-10), going 1.1 innings and giving up seven runs. Freshman Lyndsey Grein went 2.2 innings for the Hokies, giving up three runs. Sophomore Molly Jacobson went one inning, surrendering one run on one hit, walking none and striking out one.

Junior Cameron Fagan led the way offensively for the Hokies, going 1-for-2 in the ballgame with a single up the middle in the first.

Tennessee plated four runs in the top of the first off two doubles and a sacrifice fly. The Vols then tacked three more on with a three-run home run in the second. Tennessee would put four more runs on the board before the game was over, led by a two-RBI double from Katie Taylor.

Fagan led the Hokies at the plate, going 1-for-2.» Tennessee was led offensively by junior Zaida Puni, who went 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI.» Rogers led the Volunteers pitching staff, throwing four shutout innings.

The Hokies are back in action this weekend, making the trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame. First game of the series is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

Baseball: Liberty 7 Virginia Tech 3

The Liberty Flames plated four runs in the seventh inning to break open a one-run to defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies 7-3, Tuesday evening at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. Leading by one, the Flames struck for four runs on five hits to pull away from the Hokies. The Liberty bullpen held Virginia Tech in check the rest of the way to close out the game. The Flames never trailed in the contest, striking for three runs in the first inning.Shortstop Jake Lazzaro had two hits and scored a run, and Gray Betts drove in a season-high three runs for the Flames. Liberty moves to 15-17 overall. Virginia Tech falls to 18-12.

Baseball: (7) Virginia 18 Richmond 0

Junior Jake Gelof hit his 38th career home run, a solo shot in the fifth inning to break UVA’s all-time home run record as No. 7 Virginia (29-4) shut out Richmond, 18-0 in seven innings at Disharoon Park on Tuesday (April 11). The Cavaliers extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 22 games with the victory.

Gelof ignited an eight-run fifth inning by lining a 0-2 pitch over the left field wall. The historic home run placed him alone atop UVA’s career home run list, surpassing E.J. Anderson (1995-98) for the program record. Gelof has sprinted towards the finish line with four home runs in his last four games. He went 1-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday’s contest.

Gelof has amassed the 38 home runs over 129 career games and 454 at bats. He hit four homers as a freshman in 2021, 21 as a sophomore in 2022 and has a team-best, 13 this season.

The Cavaliers scored 15 runs, eight in the fifth and seven in the sixth, to record their second run-rule win over the season. Ethan Anderson and Harrison Didawick each hit grand slams in the contest, the fourth time since 2000 that UVA has hit two grand slams in the same game.