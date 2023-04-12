Umpire struck in head by relay throw, leaves game

Umpire Larry Vanover is attended to by a Cleveland Guardians trainer after being hit by a throw from the outfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Wednesday April 12, 2023. Vanover left the game because of the injury. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND – Second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover was struck in the head with a throw Wednesday during a frightening moment in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was between the mound and second base when he was struck with a relay throw by Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez in the left side of the head. The impact knocked Vanover's hat off and he was on the ground for several seconds.

Giménez was visibly upset and the crowd at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit.

Vanover stood up unaided and was checked by Cleveland's trainer before being escorted off the field. Vanover has 29 years of major league umpiring experience.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

The game continued with a three-ump crew.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports