Rail Yard Dawgs win President’s Cup in high-energy OT 2-1

History for the Dawgs and the city.

The Rail Yard Dawgs won the President’s Cup 2-1 in OT Tuesday night.

This is Roanoke City’s first-ever hockey title. Back in the 90s and early 2000s, the Roanoke Express won three division titles, but never won an elite championship.

For the very first time, your Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are PRESIDENT'S CUP CHAMPIONS of the @SPHL!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/F2l1fSxQP5 — Rail Yard Dawgs (@RailYardDawgs) May 3, 2023

Josh Nenadal shot the puck through the legs of opponent Hayden Stewart early on in the second period to get the Dawgs on the board.

Mac Jansen was the lucky player to score the game-winning goal, RYD said on Twitter.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are the 2023 SPHL President’s Cup Champions, securing a win over Birmingham in a high-energy OT game, 2-1.

The Dawgs won the five-game series over Birmingham, three wins for the Dawgs over Birmingham’s one.