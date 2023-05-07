56th Annual Cosmopolitan Invitational sees record-breaking performance

ROANOKE, Va. – The Pulaski County Cougars showed out in the Finals on Saturday. Diego Turner was the shotput leader heading into the final flight of the boys senior division. During his flight, he threw the shotput past the red dirt, far into the grass. So far, the measurement stopped at 55 feet.

Turner threw a 57′ 5.75″, setting the new meet record previously set in 1982.

“I looked at our coach and was like, I think we did it, finally we did it. It was a happy moment. It feels good,” he said. “All year, everybody watches our runners, nothing about our throwers, me, Coach Fleenor, and all the rest of the guys have built a good program and feel like it’s going to be a strong one because of the young guys coming up and building a good foundation for them”.

Turner won the shotput event as well. For full results visit here.