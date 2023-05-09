Glenvar, Roanoke Catholic hosts signing day for seniors

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Catholic School celebrated two of its many outstanding seniors on Tuesday, Kyra Leonard and Peyton Lawrence, with a signing ceremony.

Kyra Leonard will play Division I softball for Elon University to continue her stellar career. She’s currently averaging .747 at the plate and holds a 2.24 ERA in the circle.

“I really love the school,” Leonard said. “Its a nice environment, the education is good. When I met the team and coaches at Elon, I was like this is where I want to go because I feel like I have the chance to grow there.”

Peyton committed to the University of Mary Washington where she plans to continue her swimming career. She has appeared in state meets in each of her four season, including the 100 meter breaststroke and multiple relay events.

“I really liked the medium sized community and there’s lots to do in Fredericksburg,” Lawrence said. “I really liked the swim team, the pool is really nice and I knew a couple people going in so that was good.”

At the home of the Highlanders, Glenvar had nine more athletes sign letters of intent--representing four different sports programs.

Marco and Isabella Gustafson will both play tennis at Roanoke College.

Brooklyn Woolwine and Molly McCroskey will also be at Roanoke College with the track and field program.

Avone Noel will be in the track and field program at UVA-Wise.

Jacson Shepherd will play soccer at the University of Lynchburg.

At the Division I level, River Smith will wrestle for VMI while his teammate and state champion Jake Cline will wrestle for Virginia Tech.

Sydney Loder will take her talents to Columbia University to be part of their track and field program.

“A lot of high character athletes that not only do well on the field and on the track but in the classroom as well,” said Glenvar athletics director Jason Murray. “Several of them will graduate with a 4.0 GPA or higher sitting at the table today. I think it just shows that we may be a small school but the athletes speak loudly for their work ethic.”