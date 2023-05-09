71º

Patriots sign eight to next level

PH sends eight from five different sports to the college ranks

John Appicello, Sports Director

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Roanoke, Va. – The spring signing season continued at the home of the Patriots in Roanoke City. At Patrick Henry eight more student athletes signed on to the next level
representing 5 different athletic programs.

Standout swimmer Emma Seidel will head to the “757″ to join ODU’s program.

Tyler Sykes will swim for University of Mary Washington.

The football program also had two signees including EJ Murphy going to Shenandoah and Rontavious Williamson will play for Averett University in Danville.

Edward Williams will run track for North Carolina A & T.

Cayla Bradford and Ceairra Braley will both play softball at Eastern Mennonite, while Harrison Dandridge will play soccer at Temple university.

