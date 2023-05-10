Virginia Tech softball ready for ACC tournament run, starting with Louisville Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Virginia Tech softball team is in South Bend this week as their run in the ACC Tournament begins Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Hokies are facing an unfamiliar opponent this time around in the No. 4 seed Louisville.

The key to a run in the single-elimination style tournament is staying true to what they do best. Head Coach Pete D’Amour says he is happy that the regular season is behind them, and that his team is playing well at the right time.

“We did a good job this year, we don’t strike out a lot. We walked quite a bit,” he said. “The more selective we are at the plate, the better we are. So yeah, I think we have 100-170 strikeouts, you look around the country and some teams have 300-350, it’s been a good year offensively for us for sure.”

Sophomore pitcher Emma Lemley is looking forward to facing a new team.

“We’re excited to play someone we haven’t played this year. We don’t take that lightly, Louisville is a pretty good team, our seeds are really close, so I think it will be a well matched game.”

First pitch between the Hokies are Cardinals is Thursday at 1:30 p.m.