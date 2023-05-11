Glenvar girls soccer beats Radford 3-1

SALEM, Va. – In Three Rivers District action Wednesday night, the VHLS Class 2 defending state champion Glenvar girls soccer team defeated Radford 3-1.

In what was a stalemate for much of the first half, both goalkeepers made some quick decisions to make some early saves--Keira Booze for the Higlanders and Hollybrook Cline for the Bobcats.

But Glenvar would be the first team to score in the 23rd minute when Giuliana Stanley advanced to the ball the length of the field before setting up a shot that snuck in on the right side of the net. That gave the Highlanders a 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard.

Radford responded about six minutes later. Kendall Carpenter chased down a ball that was tailing right, leaving the left side of the net wide open and she took advantage to tie the game 1-1.

The Highlanders would strike again before halftime when Davin Tate netted home a goal from distance off a rebound opportunity.

Glenvar improved to 12-2 overall, 5-0 in district play. Radford now sits at 7-6, 2-4 in district play.