59º

Sports

Glenvar girls soccer beats Radford 3-1

Glenvar is now 12-2

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: High School Sports, Girls Soccer, Glenvar Highlanders, Radford Bobcats

SALEM, Va. – In Three Rivers District action Wednesday night, the VHLS Class 2 defending state champion Glenvar girls soccer team defeated Radford 3-1.

In what was a stalemate for much of the first half, both goalkeepers made some quick decisions to make some early saves--Keira Booze for the Higlanders and Hollybrook Cline for the Bobcats.

But Glenvar would be the first team to score in the 23rd minute when Giuliana Stanley advanced to the ball the length of the field before setting up a shot that snuck in on the right side of the net. That gave the Highlanders a 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard.

Radford responded about six minutes later. Kendall Carpenter chased down a ball that was tailing right, leaving the left side of the net wide open and she took advantage to tie the game 1-1.

The Highlanders would strike again before halftime when Davin Tate netted home a goal from distance off a rebound opportunity.

Glenvar improved to 12-2 overall, 5-0 in district play. Radford now sits at 7-6, 2-4 in district play.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter