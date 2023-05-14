Virginia Tech softball earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is heading back to the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament for the third consecutive season. The Hokies earned an at-large bid and will open play in the Georgia Regional against Boston University.

The Hokies hold an overall record of 37-18, 14-10 in ACC play. Virginia Tech reached the semifinals of the ACC Tournament before falling to eventual champion Florida State.

Other teams in the Athens Regional is host No. 14 Georgia, North Carolina Central and Boston University.