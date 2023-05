LOS ANGELES, CA – The Liberty Flames beat #2 UCLA on Saturday evening to eliminate them from their own regional.

The Flames tied UCLA in the fourth inning with a Rachel Roupe homerun. In the top of the seventh, KC Machado singled to bring Roupe home.

The defense prevailed and the Flames knocked off UCLA. They will play in the elimination game against Grand Canyon University later this evening and the winner will advance to the Region Final.