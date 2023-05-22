Liberty softball season comes to an end against San Diego State

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – San Diego State overcame an early 2-0 deficit, rallying to defeat Liberty 6-3 in the Los Angeles Regional final on Sunday at Easton Stadium.

With the win, its sixth in a row, SDSU (38-15) advances to its first-ever Super Regional in program history. The Aztecs were making their seventh all-time appearance in a Regional final, including third in a row. San Diego State will compete at the Salt Lake City Super Regional against No. 15 national seed Utah.

The Lady Flames (40-22) were competing in their third Regional final all-time after eliminating No. 2 UCLA and Grand Canyon yesterday. Liberty ends its season with 40 wins, one of six NCAA Division I softball teams with 40 or more wins every full season since 2017 (also Florida State, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and UCLA).

Liberty’s first five batters all recorded hits, but the Lady Flames made all three outs on the bases, limiting the team’s offensive output to two runs on a two-run double by Megan Fortner.

SDSU tied it up at 2-2 on a two-run homer by Cali Decker in the fourth. The Aztecs took control in the sixth, with an unearned run chasing Liberty starter Karlie Keeney. Decker then made it 5-2 with a homer off of Emily Estroff and AJ Murphy’s solo shot set the score at 6-2.