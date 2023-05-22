Virginia Tech softball comes up short in Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. – Junior Cameron Fagan went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for the Virginia Tech Hokies in a 12-3 loss to the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday. The Hokies 2023 season comes to a close at the Athens Regional.

Freshman Lyndsey Grein (10-6) started and took the loss in the circle for Virginia Tech (39-20).

Fagan led the way offensively for the Hokies, going 2-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run and an RBI. Junior Addy Greene put together a solid performance at the plate as well, going 1-for-3 with a double. Senior Jayme Bailey also helped out, going 1-for-3 for Virginia Tech with an RBI.

Trailing 8-0, the Hokies first put runs on the board in the fourth inning. Virginia Tech scored twice, with one run coming across on Bailey’s single.

The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 12-2 before the Hokies picked up a run on Fagan’s one-out solo home run off of senior Shelby Walters, marking the Hokies 100th home run of the season. Georgia then recorded the final out to take the 12-3 win.

“I said this last year at the end of the year—the NCAA Tournament is the expectation for us,” said Virginia Tech head coach Pete D’Amour. “For me personally, being a two seed is not an expectation. I want to be a one seed. So we’ll find out how we get back there and get on track in August.”