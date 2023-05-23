Patrick Henry boys, girls lacrosse teams advance in Region 5D play

ROANOKE, Va. – Region 5D lacrosse action took place in the Star City on Monday night with the boys and girls programs at Patrick Henry taking the field.

The Patriots boys played the Tigers of Independence. It was a quick start for the team who was carried early on by a strong senior class. Walker Wilkinson assisted Brooks Derey on the first two goals of the game, giving PH an early 2-0 advantage in the first three minutes of play. Weston Totty and Notre Dame football commit Bodie Kahoun also scored in the first half for the Patriots.

Defensively, Rod Tasco provided a taunting presence helping force multiple turnovers. Cole Devine was a force in the net making crucial saves as Patrick Henry earned a 16-8 victory over Independence.

On the girls side, Patrick Henry defeated Stafford 19-9 to advance to the Region 5D Semifinals where they will travel to Independence on Wednesday.