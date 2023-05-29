Patrick Henry boys lacrosse ready for tournament action

ROANOKE, Va. – They’ve been one of the more consistent lacrosse programs in our area, and now, Patrick Henry is ready to prove why it belongs.

A senior-laden team, the patriots have shown resilience throughout the season, leading them to a 16-2 overall record and a berth in the Class 5 State Tournament.

Throughout region play, the team has averaged 15 goals per game, thanks in part to a collective effort from the likes of Walker Wilkinson, Weston Totty, and Brooks Derey. While defensively, Rod Tasco and Bodie Kahoun continue to bring the boom.

“They’ve played a lot of lacrosse and have been together for a lot of years, and the last two years, our season has ended at Riverside,” head coach Josh Wilkinson said. “So the plan all along was to bring them here for the Region title game. So, we’re on course, taking it one game at a time. We started with the sub-region against Albemarle and said we’re going to take it one game at a time and they’ve bought into that. School is wrapping up for them so I’m super proud of how they’ve hung in there, great to be around, super fun group and it’s just a lot of fun.”

Patrick Henry will host Riverside Tuesday night for the Region 5D Championship.