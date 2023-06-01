APPITUDE | Chase Elliott suspended for wrecking Hamlin, NBA media coverage

FILE PHOTO: Chase Elliott watches as his crew works on his car during a practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy. Today’s episode will be livestreamed at 6:30 p.m.!

In today’s episode, we’re talking about these hot topics:

Chase Elliott suspended for wrecking Hamlin

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA - more specifically, coverage of the Lakers and Lebron James

What do you think? Do you think Chase Elliott intentionally wrecked Hamlin? Do you think the NBA coverage is as disappointing as Appy does? Tell us in the comment forum above!

