Glenvar boys tennis Class 2 champions, George Wythe girls finish with state silver

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Class 1 and 2 tennis state championship at Virginia Tech Thursday with the Glenvar boys in the final.

The Highlanders dominated singles against Bruton 4-2, but needed a win in doubles for the title. Alec McIlwain and Blaine Bishop on court 4, match point by Bishop, Glenvar is the Class 2 boys tennis state champion!

“I’m just really grateful all that’s been a part of this. Our administration, our AD Jason Murray, our principals. The parents have been fantastic all year long to help us and be there for us,” head coach Bob Haynie said. “But mostly for the boys, for all the hard work they put in for the last two years. They deserve this and I’m very happy for them.”

“I managed in 8th grade and both years we fell short just a little bit, but it feels really good to finally make it and I feel glad for the seniors too who got to experience this and everything,” sophomore Alec McIlwain said.

George Wythe girls representing Class 1, facing Rappahannock. Here’s Payton Rigney on court five, she won her match.

Camryn Hardin also adding another win for the Maroons, they come out of singles 3 all, doubles play would decide the winner.

Rappahannock pulled away in doubles for the 5-3 victory, and the Class 1 girls state championship. George Wythe finishes with state silver.