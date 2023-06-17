Four James River Knights earn State softball honors

The Class 2 VHSL softball runner-up Knights of James River High(Buchanan) put a trio of talent on the all-state first team. Senior pitcher Austyn Moran, senior 2nd baseman Elly Lackey, and senior outfielder Jenna Pugh were given the VHSL’s top honor. Teammate Kaycee Kincaid earned second team honors as well.

The Knights won Region 2C with a 1-0 extra innings victory over Appomattox Co, then defeated James Battle and King William before falling in the state finals to Tazewell. James River finished 24-2 on the season.