Roanoke College men’s basketball team enjoying coaching in 2023 Day Camp

SALEM, Va. – Head Coach Clay Nunley’s annual day camp is back for another year, and his players are in Salem for the summer to help out with over 100 campers.

With various skills and drills, guest speakers, and five-on-five games, the Roanoke men’s basketball team has its hands full. But it isn’t what some may consider a “must do” because Coach said so.

Sophomore guard Marcus Morgan says he enjoys getting to step into the coaching role for a few days in the summer to help grow the game.

“The best part about this is sharing the wisdom with the kids. The kids I have are great kids, they listen to me, they’re all disciplined, they love the game. I’m just trying to put the game back into what I love, into them,” Morgan said.

“I think there’s value not just for the campers, but in the camp staff. For our players, it’s a chance to be in a role model position, be in a mentor position, a position of a leader,” head coach Clay Nunley added. “Someone who is looked up to by younger kids who say hey that’s a college basketball player. I think that makes for an even more enjoyable week.”