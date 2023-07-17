Liberty hoops preps for first year in Conference USA

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Liberty University transitions into its first season as part of Conference USA, it has released its men’s basketball conference schedule for 2023-2024.

The Flames first ever CUSA game will be on the road at Western Kentucky on January 6 while the teams first CUSA home game will be January 10 against Jacksonville State.

Liberty will play a total of 16 league games with five of its eight opponents being first-time foes. That includes: Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, UTEP, Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech.

The 2024 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championship will be held March 12-16 at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.