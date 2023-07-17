88º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Liberty hoops preps for first year in Conference USA

Flames will play 16 league games in 2023-24 season

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Sports, Liberty Flames, Men's College Basketball, Lynchburg
Liberty Men's Basketball (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Liberty University transitions into its first season as part of Conference USA, it has released its men’s basketball conference schedule for 2023-2024.

The Flames first ever CUSA game will be on the road at Western Kentucky on January 6 while the teams first CUSA home game will be January 10 against Jacksonville State.

Liberty will play a total of 16 league games with five of its eight opponents being first-time foes. That includes: Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, UTEP, Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech.

The 2024 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championship will be held March 12-16 at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter