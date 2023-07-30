2023 1st and 10 Camp Tour: William Fleming Colonels

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming was part of our coaching carousel spring, with Jamar Lovelace heading to E.C. Glass, enter Nick Leftwich, who spent the last two years in charge at Cave Spring.

During that time, Leftwich doubled the amount of wins from 2021 to 2022, including the first playoff appearance in 4 years. his love and excitement of the game shined when he was hired at William Fleming, and his players bought in quickly.

Leftwich said the work ethic was already established before he arrived on the Cliff - now it’s time to implement his own changes to the offense and defense.

“They’re excited, they’re ready to get out here,” Leftwich said. “As far as numbers are concerned, we’re sophomore and junior heavy, which is good, we have about 10 or 11 seniors, and you know some guys are gonna be ready to play that are young but they’re excited. They’re ready to go and again ready to get the season started.”

“Honestly, I don’t think anybody’s gonna be able to get away from our tackles too much,” senior offensive lineman James Haynes said. “Hopefully as successful as I think our defense is, I think how good we are at tackling. I’m not really worried about anybody getting away from us too much this year.”

His teammate Michael Finley agreed. “We’ve just been working all summer putting in the grind. It’s been a hot summer and we’ve just been working. Just physicality, physicality is the main thing, and mental toughness and we will be good.”

William Fleming opens their season at home against Cave Spring on August 25th.