1ST and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage Pioneers

Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour stopped in Lynchburg. Seminole District and Class 3 state power Heritage is reloading after a state finals run a year ago that came up short to Phoebus.

The Pioneers were an outstanding 12-3 in 2022. Heritage captured a Region 3C over Liberty Christian and defeated Christiansburg in the state semifinals before falling to the Phantoms in the VHSL Class 3 title tilt. Coach Brad Bradley leads 11 returning starters or part time starters into fall camp. Despite being a state runner-up a year ago, coach Bradley says team speed is actually improved from a year ago. Bradley says his squad understands the responsibility of upholding what has become a Pioneer tradition of playoff success.

“I guess we just boost ourselves up looking at the past and seeing our other group win the championship in 2018 and that’s what made us -- that’s what’s motivating us right now,” senior guard Trayandre Clark says.

“They understand their responsibility to carry on the tradition. It’s not about what the 2022 or 2021 teams did, it’s about right now in 2023 and what this group is going to do. But at the same time they hold the 20-21 the 20-22 to the 20-18 State championship team, the 20-17 runner-up.... they hold all those you know up here (raises hand higher) because they want to be like that, and they don’t wanna let the tradition go,” coach Bradley says.

“There’s a Lotta good motivation because we don’t wanna get that feeling again you know. It was terrible, terrible loss last season that we made it that far just to lose like that(in state Final to Phoebus 48-7) makes you want to try harder for this season maybe get back there.” senior outside linebacker Adon Overstreet says.

The Pioneers open at Albemarle on August 25th.