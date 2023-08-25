1st and 10 Camp Tour: Galax Maroon Tide

Galax, Va. – In his 4th season, coach Shane Allen is leading a Maroon Tide team with a long tradition of excellence, including the 2015 state title. Galax reeled off 7 region titles in a row -- that run ended last fall. It was an uncharacteristic early exit in 2022 in the Region 1c semifinals. Galax rebuilds the offensive line with basically four new starters. But they return a program with the expectations, and leadership that no longer have to be taught. They are already understood.

“Our kids responded real well. They use that as motivation, the early exit from the playoffs last year. We have kind of an expectation here of playing deep into the playoffs. You know, we didn’t make it - that’s high school football. It just takes one bad day to get beat and we lost to a team that played better than us that night. So our kids took it as motivation and they worked hard this summer and they worked hard in the weight room to try and get back in. They are understanding that they are setting the legacy for this program. The seniors are -- for years to come, just like the seniors did before. And as soon as we think we’re good enough we’re gonna get beat, so it’s always trying to create that intensity -- that sense of urgency in practice. I want them to feel like we’re way behind, we’re way behind, we’re way behind! -- no matter who we’re playing. We are not where we need to be, ever. And so that’s what we try and instill in our kids. It’s never good enough, it’s gotta be something --- it’s gotta be better every time we REP it,” head coach Shane Allen explained.

The Maroon Tide open at Class 2 power Glenvar on August 25th.