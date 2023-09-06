Undefeated Amherst fighter set to battle again

FOREST, Va. – “I was always a kid from Amherst that nobody thought that I was gonna be anything. I was a troublemaker when I was young, I put my parents through a lot of stuff that they didn’t need to be put through and I just wanna do it for myself and my family and get us out,” Deanda explains.

The up-and-comer trains at “The Hurt Factory” with former Lynchburg pro, and now trainer Scott “Cujo” Sigmon.

“Austin’s humbled himself in ways that I couldn’t. I have said it over and over. He listens really well with the talents that he was given, he practices great humility with it,” Trainer Scott Sigmon said.

Cujo had more than 50 professional fights with 37 wins, touching the highest levels of the sport.

“I was gifted with him, his family, and all the people that surround me from him that Coach is here and just it’s an amazing experience,” Deanda said.

Oozing with god-given talent, with an experienced hand — guiding the way. The boxer nicknamed “The Native Nightmare” has more than a puncher’s chance to live a dream few could ever imagine.

“Yes, most definitely we’re planning on getting on those big stages and being seen by millions of people and just getting her name out there. It’s not just about me, it’s about my whole team if it weren’t for them I wouldn’t be here,” Deanda said.

“He’s smart enough to not have to learn most of the stuff the hard way, and I plan on us continuing down that path hopefully,” Cujo said.

The middleweight is scheduled for a 160-pound bout versus former training partner Justin Gunter Saturday night in Boonsboro, Virginia.