Patrick Henry’s Kwalei Carter earns Week 3 honors

Wide out scores 3 times, PH moves to 3-0

John Appicello, Sports Director

Roanoke, Va. – Patrick Henry was looking for their first 3-0 start since 2016 and the electrifying work of wideout Kwalei Carter left no doubt. The junior speedster hauled in 4 receptions for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns, and nearly found the end zone a 4th time when he took back a kickoff 70 yards into Albemarle’s red zone. The only time the visiting Patriots threw his way the safety broke up the pass. PH rolls 49-6, and Carter does the same capturing the Week 3 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

