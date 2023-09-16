W&L rolls past Methodist 54-14

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington & Lee notched its first win of the 2023 season with a big 54-14 home win over Methodist.

It proved to be a fast start to the game for the Generals who scored the first two touchdowns of the game, both rushing scores from Anthony Crawford and Cameron Reed, leading to a 14-0 lead.

The Monarchs responded in the second quarter as quarterback Brandon Bullins passed to Danville native Wade Thomas III for a 23 yard touchdown to cut the deficit in half. But the Generals were well prepared with the rushing attack, earning 406 yards on the ground led by Jacob Romero and Marcus Payne.

Quarterback Stephen Murrin was 5-of-5 passing for 113 yards and 1 touchdown in the 40 point victory. As a team, W&L notched 535 yards of total offense.

In other D3 action from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Ferrum moved to 2-1 this season with a 13-10 win over LaGrange. In Buena Vista, Southern Virginia fell to Randolph-Macon 51-10.