Hidden Valley volleyball beats Cave Spring, coach Ponn recognized

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday night was rivalry night on the volleyball court in Roanoke County as rivals Hidden Valley and Cave Spring met for the first time this season.

The opening set was a competitive one as Bella Cavicchio, Elle Williams and Jayde Cundiff made big plays. But, it didn’t take long for the Titans to lock in. Hidden Valley went on to win in straight sets, 3-0. Caleigh Ponn finished with 17 kills, 8 aces and 12 digs.

Calli Anderson added 28 assists, Sophie Arnold tallied 9 kills and Lauren Whittaker had 9 digs.

Hidden Valley moved to 18-1 overall, now 6-0 in district play.

During Tuesday night’s game, Hidden Valley head coach Carla Ponn was recognized for recently reaching 550 career wins.

“You know, these little milestones mean a lot for the girls, but they mean a lot for me too and I appreciate the recognition for that,” Ponn said. “I guess it means I’m getting a lot older but I’m really enjoying it and I just feel really so blessed and successful to have a great group of girls to have a great program and the support from everybody. So, it means a lot to me.”

Ponn is second all-time in VHSL history in wins (now 556) and is first among all active coaches. Her career wins come from stints at Radford, Liberty (Bedford), William Byrd and Hidden Valley.