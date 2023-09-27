‘Play for Purpose’ helping local non-profits

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty’s quarterback Kaidon Salter and running back James Joyner Jr. have played a big part in helping the Flames run out to a 4-0 record on the season.

On Tuesday, they also played a role in helping more than just their fans and teammates.

Thanks to “Play for Purpose” Freedom First presented the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation with a big check – $4,800. That amounts to $100 for each first down Liberty gets at home.

Both Salter and Joyner were on hand to represent the Flames football team.

On Monday, the YMCA of Virginia Tech and Sleep in Heavenly Peace received checks for Virginia Tech’s first downs in Blacksburg, courtesy of Freedom First.

Reason enough to cheer for both the Hokies and Flames to have lots of long, sustained drives on Saturdays this fall.