GOTW: Radford Bobcats take on Glenvar Highlanders

It’s homecoming at Highlander Heaven and we have two teams in Glenvar and Radford that are undefeated. Each team has had its own unsung heroes that have stepped up in a big way thus far.

It’s a game known to be loud, physical and one that gets the blood boiling.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“It’s always been a tough competitive matchup,” said Sincere Taylor, Bobcats WR. “They’ve always been good, we’ve always been good.”

“They’re a tough team, we’re a tough team. It’s just two Goliath’s playing,” said Anthony LaRosa, Highlanders O-Line/D-Line.

In fact, the Glenvar-Radford rivalry runs deep.

“The past two years we’ve lost on the last play,” said Dawson Martin, Bobcats D-Line/O-Line. “They were volleyball champions last year, beat us in soccer to be state champions, I lost to a dude in the wrestling state finals from Glenvar last year.”

The Bobcats want to change the narrative and be the true definition of what complimentary football should look like.

As the saying goes...you’re only as good as the people around you. Fortunately for Radford...they have an abundance of those “good guys” especially in the trenches.

“I think it’s always those guys up front. They don’t receive the publicity and work incredibly hard. Both sides for us the offensive and defensive lines are the unsung heroes,” said Radford Head Coach Michael Crist.

And the proof is in the pudding. Quarterback Landen Clark has had multiple games this season where he’s led the Bobcats in touchdown — whether through the air or on the ground. While the defense has held three of its opponents to a single-digit score.

“The will to execute and beat the guy across from you each and every play whether in practice or in games just being able to set the tone, start the play off,” said Martin.

As for Glenvar, it has won the past three matchups — en route to three consecutive Three Rivers District titles. They know the importance of Friday night’s game and how it can be a true springboard for success.

“Our D-line has really been helping out a lot for us and our safeties and everybody has really been putting in work,” said Dawson Anderson, Highlanders WR/DB.

Work that will need to be top tier if Glenvar wants to win its 4th consecutive matchup in this series of district rivals.

“I think it’s a great way to start off district play. It’s probably one of if not the toughest team in the district and it’s going to really set the bar,” said Reed Hutchison, Highlanders WR/DB.

Find score updates on the game along with post-game highlights on our 1st & 10 main page.