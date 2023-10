RADFORD, Va. – Ben Fisher has been named the new head coach of Radford High School’s boys basketball team.

Fisher is a graduate of Radford High School, and while a student, he played multiple sports. He’s also played various roles in the team’s success for the past several years.

Fisher is replacing Rick Cormany, the legendary coach who retired in September as number two in the VHSL record book in career wins and titles.