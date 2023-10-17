Alleghany’s Purcel Turner captures Week 8 honors

SALEM, Va. – It had been 40 years since an Alleghany football team had defeated Glenvar. That drought ended Friday night as the newly merged Alleghany Cougars handled the Highlanders 27-10.

Senior star wide receiver and return man Purcel Turner led the way. Turner scored all four of his teams’ touchdowns on the way to the Cougars 6th victory against just one loss. Turner caught five passes for 99 yards, rushed eight times for 42 yards and three touchdowns, and returned a kickoff 98 yards to complete a “Gettysburg Address Four score!” in the landmark road win.

The Cougars are currently the 5th seed, and climbing, in the Region 3C playoff bracket. So for all his efforts, Alleghany’s Purcel Turner is your Week 8 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.