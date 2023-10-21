LCA Bulldogs end Week 9 strong with win against E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 6-0 LCA took on E.C. Glass Friday night.
Second half, LCA up 21-13, and the Bulldogs were committed to the win. With a 49-yard connection, a wiggle-through drive - lather, rinse repeat.
It was all Liberty Christian, 35-13.
