LCA Bulldogs end Week 9 strong with win against E.C. Glass

Final score was 35-13

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 6-0 LCA took on E.C. Glass Friday night.

Second half, LCA up 21-13, and the Bulldogs were committed to the win. With a 49-yard connection, a wiggle-through drive - lather, rinse repeat.

It was all Liberty Christian, 35-13.

