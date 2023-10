FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A battle in the Blue Ridge.

William Byrd is proven to be the sleeper team this year. The Terriers with a loud bark.

Into the Eagles nest the Terriers went on Friday night to see if they could secure a win.

Going into Q4, 12-3 Byrd was looking to get up. A 59-yard run to the endzone was a big play for the Terriers.

William Byrd stayed ahead and took the dub. They have that dog in ‘em.

The game’s final score was 18-10.