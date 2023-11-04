Glenvar dominates Carroll County, 49-7

The Carroll County Cavaliers hosted the Glenvar Highlanders Friday night and the first quarter was all Glenvar.

Glenvar’s first drive of the game they marched it down the field and capped it with a strong power run by runningback Cooper Mullins for the six.

Still in the first, the Cavaliers are driving when Reed Hutchinson goes up and picks off QB Sam McGrady.

Glenvar ends up empty on the turnover, but the very next drive it’s the Highlanders again. This time they pick the ball, fumble it, and Hutchinson is there to recover the ball and take it to the house.

Glenvar wins this one, 49-7.